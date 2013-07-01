FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lightning Li thunders into quarter-finals
July 1, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

Lightning Li thunders into quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Li Na of China hits a return to Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Li Na narrowly missed out on handing Italian Roberta Vinci the dreaded double bagel as the Chinese sixth seed romped into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-0 victory on Monday.

The 2011 French Open champion served for the first set at 5-0 up but was broken by the doubles specialist, who raised loud cheers on Court Three as she finally registered a game against her name on the scoreboard.

The 30-year-old Vinci, seeded 11th, held her next service game but from then on Li was an unstoppable force as she won the next seven games to reach the last eight at Wimbledon for the third time.

The Chinese favorite will next face either 2012 runner-up Agnieszka Radwanska or Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond

