Marathon man Mahut awarded wild card for Wimbledon
June 12, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Marathon man Mahut awarded wild card for Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nicolas Mahut of France hits a return to Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Frenchman Nicolas Mahut has been given a wild card for this month’s Wimbledon, still reaping the fruits of his record 11-hour-five-minute match against American John Isner in 2010.

“Very grateful to receive the wildcard @Wimbledon,” Mahut wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “A big thank you to the (All England) Club! Always feel special to play in such a prestigious place!”

Mahut, who will long be remembered for the first-round tussle he lost 70-68 in the fifth set, is ranked 224th and could not have entered the main draw without a wild card.

The 31-year-old, who along with Michael Llodra lost the French Open doubles final to the Bryan brothers last weekend, was facing British world number two Andy Murray in the second round of the Queen’s grasscourt event on Wednesday.

Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
