FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nestor and Mladenovic win Wimbledon mixed doubles title
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 7, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

Nestor and Mladenovic win Wimbledon mixed doubles title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Daniel Nestor (R) of Canada and Kristina Mladenovic of France hold their winners trophies after defeating Bruno Soares of Brazil and Lisa Raymond of the U.S. in their mixed doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Daniel Nestor and Kristina Mladenovic beat top seeds Bruno Soares and Lisa Raymond 5-7 6-2 8-6 to win the Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Sunday.

Canadian Nestor and Frenchwoman Mladenovic, the eighth seeds who were runners-up at last month’s French Open, dropped the first set to the Brazilian and American pairing and saved two match points in the third set before claiming their first grand slam title together.

Wimbledon singles champion Marion Bartoli, a close friend of Mladenovic‘s, watched the match from the stands before heading off for the champions ball.

It was the 40-year-old Nestor’s third grand slam mixed doubles title and he has also won eight major men’s doubles crowns, including two at the All England Club, and the 2000 Olympic gold medal.

The 39-year-old Raymond has won four grand slam titles in women’s doubles and seven in mixed, including last year’s crown at Wimbledon in partnership with compatriot Mike Bryan who won the men’s doubles title with his brother Bob on Saturday.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.