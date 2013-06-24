FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer and Murray headline Wimbledon's Mega Monday
June 24, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Federer and Murray headline Wimbledon's Mega Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland leaves a practice after a training session before the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Dubbed as Mega Monday, the first day of Wimbledon bursts into life later with defending champion Roger Federer, home crowd favorite Andy Murray and women’s contender Maria Sharapova all in action on Centre Court.

Seven-time Wimbledon winner Federer begins his tournament against Victor Hanescu of Romania at 1200 GMT (8 a.m. EDT), while Russia’s Sharapova takes on Kristina Mladenovic straight after.

Eyes will then focus on last year’s runner-up Murray, who begins his search for an elusive Wimbledon crown in a tie with Germany’s Benjamin Becker.

Other showcourt feature matches include Rafa Nadal, who has his first round match against Steve Darcis on Court One, while French powerhouse Jo-Wilfried Tsonga plays Belgian David Goffin on Court Two.

In the women’s singles, world number two Victoria Azarenka meets Maria Joao Koehler and Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki is up against Spain’s Estrella Cabeza Candela on Court Three.

Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Mark Meadows

