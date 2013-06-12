FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frenchman Monfils pulls out of Wimbledon
#Sports News
June 12, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 4 years

Frenchman Monfils pulls out of Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Gael Monfils lies on the court during his semi-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris June 6,2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Former world number seven Gael Monfils has pulled out of this month’s Wimbledon tournament for “personal reasons”, the French tennis federation said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Frenchman, who beat fifth-seeded Tomas Berdych in the French Open first round, had looked to have found his feet on grass as he cruised to the quarter-finals of this week’s Halle event, defeating 15th-ranked Milos Raonic in straight sets along the way.

The 26-year-old, whose career has recently been plagued by a knee injury, has climbed from 119th to 67th in the ATP rankings in a month following a series of good results including a third-round appearance at the French Open.

Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
