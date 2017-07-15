Factbox: Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 15, 2017 Spain’s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams of the U.S.

(Reuters) - Factbox on Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who beat American Venus Williams 7-5 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon singles title on Saturday:

Born: Caracas, Venezuela, on October 8, 1993 (Age: 23)

Grand slam titles (2): French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2017

* Beat Venus Williams to claim her second grand slam title after winning the French Open last year.

* Becomes only the second Spanish woman to win Wimbledon, after Conchita Martinez in 1994

* In 2016, Muguruza became the first Spanish woman to win the Roland Garros title since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1998.

*Serena Williams and Pete Sampras were her favorite tennis players as a child.

Making Her Name

Her mother (Scarlet Blanco) is from Venezuela and father (Jose) is Spanish.

Began playing tennis aged three.

Trained at the Bruguera Tennis Academy near Barcelona.

Turned pro in 2011 and won four titles on the ITF circuit.

Career to Date

In 2012 she scored her first win against a top-10 player (Vera Zvonareva) in Miami in her second WTA main draw match.

Won her first singles title at Hobart in 2014 and ended the year ranked 21 in the world.

Breakthrough season in 2015. Won the Beijing title and reached Wimbledon final and qualified for WTA Finals, where she reached the semis.

Climbed to world number three by end of year.

Slow start to 2016, but form returned at Miami where she reached last 16 and lost a tight battle against Victoria Azarenka. Semi-finalist in Rome.

Highlight of the year was winning the French Open for her first grand slam title.

Since May she has made the semi-finals on clay in Rome - beating Venus in the last eight in three sets - and on the Birmingham grass.

Coached by Frenchman Sam Sumyk who has also worked with Victoria Azarenka and Eugenie Bouchard. At Wimbledon she was coached by Conchita Martinez as Sumyk did not attend the championships.

Now lives in Geneva.

She won Wimbledon in 2017 after dropping just one set during the tournament.