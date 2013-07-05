FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray v Janowicz semi-final halted by bad light
#Sports News
July 5, 2013 / 8:05 PM / 4 years ago

Murray v Janowicz semi-final halted by bad light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A guard stands on Centre Court as the roof is closed due to fading light during the men's semi-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Jerzy Janowicz of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray’s Wimbledon semi-final against Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz was halted with the Briton leading by two sets to one on Friday as fading light caused tournament officials to close the Center Court roof.

Murray was leading 6-7(2) 6-4 6-4 after storming back from 4-1 down in the third but was left angry as the match was interrupted while the roof was closed and the lights switched on.

The light still seemed playable and home favorite Murray argued with umpire Jake Garner that another set should have been played before closing the roof.

Janowicz, the 24th seed, had blazed away with his ferocious serve to win the opener.

Play was set to resume after about 20 minutes.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

