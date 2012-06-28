Murray survives barrage to beat Karlovic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Andy Murray faced an all-out assault from massive- serving Croat Ivo Karlovic before booking his place in the Wimbledon third round with a 7-5 6-7 6-2 7-6 victory on Thursday.

The number four seed struggled to get a handle on the Karlovic serve with 17 aces flying past him and the 2.08 meter Croat also volleyed well to frustrate Murray.

After claiming the first set, Murray was unable to find a way to upset the Karlovic serve in the second and was pegged back in a tiebreak.

He broke twice in the third set and closed out the match in a second tiebreak to advance to a third-round match against Marcos Baghdatis or Grigor Dimitrov.

