FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray overcomes wobble to beat Baghdatis and clock
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Murray overcomes wobble to beat Baghdatis and clock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray survived a tension-soaked finish to his third-round Wimbledon clash with Marcos Baghdatis to beat the Cypriot as well as the clock and wrap up a 7-5 3-6 7-5 6-1 win on Saturday.

Murray had to get the match wrapped up before the 2300 local time deadline or he would have been forced to come back on Monday to finish it.

After securing a double break in the fourth set, the fourth seed eventually finished off his opponent at 2302 local time.

He had not had it all his own way, however, and struggled to get into gear, dropping the second set before romping away to set up a fourth-round clash with Croatian Marin Cilic.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.