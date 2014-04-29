FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray to be spared nightmare Wimbledon draw despite low ranking
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 29, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Murray to be spared nightmare Wimbledon draw despite low ranking

Martyn Herman

2 Min Read

Britain's Andy Murray returns a shot against Italy's Andreas Seppi during their Davis Cup quarter-final tennis match in Naples April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray should be spared a horror draw at this year’s tournament despite his recent rankings slide, organizers said on Tuesday.

Murray, who became the first British man to win the men’s singles at the grasscourt grand slam for 77 years last July when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final, has sunk to eighth in the ATP rankings which at most tournaments determine seedings.

However, Wimbledon’s seeding system, which takes into account past performances on the grass surface, means it is unlikely Murray would find himself outside the top four seeds even if his world ranking does not improve.

Seedings at Wimbledon are generally based on ATP rankings but the fact that Murray was unbeaten on grass last year and reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 as well will count in his favor, according to All England Club chairman Philip Brook.

“For Andy Murray, as the winner of Queen’s last year and the winner here last year, and a finalist here in 2012, there will be a significant impact on him,” he told a news conference.

Murray’s ranking has slipped from a career-high two down to eight, largely because of back surgery at the end of last year.

Although he has fully recovered, his form has been inconsistent and he was well beaten by Roger Federer at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old Scot is due to play in next week’s Madrid Masters as he gears up for the French Open which he missed last year due to injury.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.