Champion Murray hands Rola a grand slam lesson

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Blaz Rola of Slovenia during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray gave Slovenian Blaz Rola a painful lesson in what it takes to be a grand slam winner, when he blasted the former college champion out of Wimbledon’s second round 6-1 6-1 6-0.

While the British No.1 was winning Wimbledon last year, Rola was winding up a successful college tennis career for Ohio State University. The contrast in quality was stark on Wednesday.

Some of the biggest cheers on an otherwise partisan Court One were reserved for Rola’s two winning games, the crowd willing him to avoid further embarrassment.

But Murray, blasting winners from both sides of the court, put the 23-year-old firmly in his place to set up a third round clash with Czech Jan Hernych or Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.