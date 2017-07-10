Tennis: Kerber knocked out by Muguruza, loses top spot
LONDON Top seed Angelique Kerber was knocked out of the last-16 of Wimbledon by Garbine Muguruza on Monday, ensuring she will lose her world number one ranking.
LONDON Defending champion Andy Murray eased into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 10th successive year with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 victory over Benoit Paire on Monday.
Murray was not at his best against Paire and his faltering serve was frequently exploited by the 46th-ranked Frenchman, who caused the Briton trouble without being able to inflict any lasting damage.
He broke Murray twice in a row in the first set, which ended up going to a tiebreak that the top seed won comfortably.
Murray, who came into the championships with a niggling hip injury, still seems occasionally uncomfortable and lacking his usual zip around court.
He had too much guile for Paire, however, and wrapped up his 26th successive win against French opposition in two hours and 21 minutes.
(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Top seed Angelique Kerber was knocked out of the last-16 of Wimbledon by Garbine Muguruza on Monday, ensuring she will lose her world number one ranking.
LONDON Lofty Croat Marin Cilic demolished Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-2 6-2 at Wimbledon on Monday, doing the damage on distant Court 12 with his pounding serve and thumping forehand.