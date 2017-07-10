Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 France’s Benoit Paire dives for a shot during his fourth round match against Great Britain’s Andy Murray REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Great Britain’s Andy Murray in action during his fourth round match against France’s Benoit Paire REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Great Britain’s Andy Murray throws his sweatbands into the crowd as he celebrates after winning the fourth round match against France’s Benoit Paire REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Defending champion Andy Murray eased into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 10th successive year with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 victory over Benoit Paire on Monday.

Murray was not at his best against Paire and his faltering serve was frequently exploited by the 46th-ranked Frenchman, who caused the Briton trouble without being able to inflict any lasting damage.

He broke Murray twice in a row in the first set, which ended up going to a tiebreak that the top seed won comfortably.

Murray, who came into the championships with a niggling hip injury, still seems occasionally uncomfortable and lacking his usual zip around court.

He had too much guile for Paire, however, and wrapped up his 26th successive win against French opposition in two hours and 21 minutes.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)