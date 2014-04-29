Factbox: Wimbledon prize money

(Reuters) - Factbox on Wimbledon prize money since 1968 after it was announced on Tuesday that each singles winner will receive 1.76 million pounds from a total prize fund of 25 million pounds at the 2014 event.
Total prize money for the tournament has risen 10.8 percent from the 22.5 million pounds on offer in 2013.
Men’s Singles Womens’ Singles
Pounds Pounds
1968 2,000 750
1969 3,000 1,500
1970 3,000 1,500
1971 3,750 1,800
1972 5,000 3,000
1973 5,000 3,000
1974 10,000 7,000
1975 10,000 7,000
1976 12,500 10,000
1977 15,000 13,500
1978 19,000 17,100
1979 20,000 18,000
1980 20,000 18,000
1981 21,600 19,400
1982 41,667 37,500
1983 66,600 60,000
1984 100,000 90,000
1985 130,000 117,000
1986 140,000 126,000
1987 155,000 139,500
1988 165,000 148,500
1989 190,000 171,000
1990 230,000 207,000
1991 240,000 216,000
1992 265,000 240,000
1993 305,000 275,000
1994 345,000 310,000
1995 365,000 328,000
1996 392,500 353,000
1997 415,000 373,500
1998 435,000 391,500
1999 455,000 409,500
2000 477,500 430,000
2001 500,000 462,500
2002 525,000 486,000
2003 575,000 535,000
2004 602,500 560,500
2005 630,000 600,000
2006 655,000 625,000
2007 700,000 700,000*
2008 750,000 750,000
2009 850,000 850,000
2010 1,000,000 1,000,000
2011 1,100,000 1,100,000
2012 1,150,000 1,150,000
2013 1,600,000 1,600,000
2014 1,760,000 1,760,000
NOTE: From 2007 Men and women earned the same.