FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wimbledon achieves record profits for LTA
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Wimbledon achieves record profits for LTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Wimbledon logo is seen on an umbrella at centre court as rain delays the quarter-finals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Mario Ancic of Croatia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - Profits from this year’s Wimbledon championships increased by seven percent to record levels, Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Thursday.

The LTA, which organizes the two-week grand slam, published its annual report and financial review which showed profits at the grasscourt tournament rose to 37.8 million pounds ($60.99 million), up from 35.2 million pounds the previous year.

The surplus is invested back into British tennis.

The LTA also said it spent 12.3 million pounds on player development with 17.4 million pounds going on encouraging people to take up the sport.

The governing body highlighted the impact of an excellent year for Britain’s Andy Murray, who claimed Olympic gold before taking the U.S. Open title, in boosting grassroots participation.

($1 = 0.6198 British pounds)

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.