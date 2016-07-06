Factbox: Quotes from Day 10 at Wimbledon

(Reuters) - A selection of the best quotes from Day 10 at Wimbledon on Wednesday:

Reporter to Andy Murray, who beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in five sets to reach the semi-finals:

Q: The country is a bit miserable right now. We need a new prime minister, Top Gear presenter, England football manager and Wales are losing (at soccer's European Championship). How does it feel to be the nation's last hope.

A: "I'm not. There's a lot more hopes left than me. I just try my best at this event to make all the people that watch happy. Hopefully I can win a couple more, and that's it.

Czech Tomas Berdych, who beat Frenchman Lucas Pouille to reach his second Wimbledon semi-final, was asked what he would have been if not a tennis player.

"I have quite a simple answer for that because, you know, since you are kid and you are brought to the tennis court, you don't really think about anything else. You just have your routine since the beginning. That's why I always answer rock star."

Seven-times champion Roger Federer, who recovered from two sets down, and saved three match points, to beat Croatian sixth-seed Marin Cilic and reach his 11th Wimbledon semi-final.

"When you're down two sets to love, 3-3, 0-40, it's a moment when it's not in your control anymore.

"There were many more match points in my mind than just three today. But I fought, I tried, I believed. At the end I got it done."

John McEnroe, Raonic's coach, on Federer's win.

"I cannot believe Roger Federer won that match. Unbelievable tennis. How did he get out of that? You've got to love the courage that he's able to find a way to do that, that's a killer loss."

Croat Marin Cilic on losing to Federer, his third Wimbledon quarter-final reverse in a row, stopping him reaching the last four for the first time at the All England Club.

"Well, it's definitely tough for me to go first time in the semis, especially in this kind of a match where I'm not playing against a player that is first time in the courts.

"It's a huge occasion, and I played great tennis. That was very close to the victory. Obviously with that, it's not easy to deal with it after that."

"But, you know, I have to take the positives and the great tennis that I managed to play. It's my first time in my career I think that I'm losing the match when I was two sets to love up."

American Querrey on his country's best showing at the championships for 12 years, with six players in the singles fourth round - the highest number since 2004.

"I think it's been a great two weeks for the men's side especially, and the women pretty much always have at least Serena (Williams) going deep. But, yeah, all in all I thought it was great.

"Steve Johnson had a great run here and also got his first title (in the warm-up event at Nottingham). Even though John (Isner) and Jack (Sock) lost in the third round, they lost to tough players.

"To have two guys in the third round, a guy in the fourth round, a guy in the quarters, we don't do that too often, so it was nice."