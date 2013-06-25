FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blonde Radwanska delivers a bombshell to advance
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 25, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 4 years

Blonde Radwanska delivers a bombshell to advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland reacts after defeating Yvonne Meusburger of Austria in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Agnieszka Radwanska’s newly-dyed blonde locks left more of a lasting impression than her quick-fire victory as she pummeled Austria’s Yvonne Meusburger 6-1 6-1 in under an hour in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

A year ago Poland’s Radwanska, who was then a brunette, walked off Centre Court with the runners-up plate after finishing second best to Serena Williams.

On day two of the grasscourt major, the fourth seed found herself in the more intimate surroundings of the Court Two bullring and found Meusburger easy prey as she flattened her with some bludgeoning groundstrokes.

Radwanska finished off her 116th-ranked opponent with a forehand crosscourt winner to set up a second round meeting with Frenchwoman Mathilde Johansson.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.