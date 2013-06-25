Blonde Radwanska delivers a bombshell to advance

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland reacts after defeating Yvonne Meusburger of Austria in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Agnieszka Radwanska’s newly-dyed blonde locks left more of a lasting impression than her quick-fire victory as she pummeled Austria’s Yvonne Meusburger 6-1 6-1 in under an hour in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

A year ago Poland’s Radwanska, who was then a brunette, walked off Centre Court with the runners-up plate after finishing second best to Serena Williams.

On day two of the grasscourt major, the fourth seed found herself in the more intimate surroundings of the Court Two bullring and found Meusburger easy prey as she flattened her with some bludgeoning groundstrokes.

Radwanska finished off her 116th-ranked opponent with a forehand crosscourt winner to set up a second round meeting with Frenchwoman Mathilde Johansson.