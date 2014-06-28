Play resumes on outside courts at Wimbledon

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Alize Cornet of France during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Play resumed at Wimbledon on all courts following a four-hour rain delay on Saturday.

With light rain falling over the All England Club, it meant only those holding Centre Court tickets could watch any live action as organisers closed the retractable roof.

Among those left frustrated was world number one Serena Williams, whose match against Alize Cornet on Court One was halted at 1-1 in the first set.

The men’s singles third round matches between Stanislas Wawrinka and Denis Istomin and Feliciano Lopez and John Isner were both cancelled and will be played on Monday.