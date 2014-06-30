FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Play resumes at Wimbledon after rain break
#Sports News
June 30, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Play resumes at Wimbledon after rain break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Play resumed on all courts at Wimbledon at 1345GMT on Monday after a heavy rain shower sent players scurrying for cover.

Center Court’s retractable roof was closed to allow the women’s fourth-round match between Alize Cornet and Eugenie Bouchard to resume sooner than on the rest of the courts.

The schedule had already been muddled by Saturday’s rain, meaning several third round matches in the men’s and women’s singles were held over until Monday, which is traditionally last-16 day at the All England Club.

While the forecast for the next few days is favorable, further rain showers were possible in southwest London on Monday, organizers said.

Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by martyn Herman

