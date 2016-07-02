Raonic flattens Sock to reach round four

LONDON (Reuters) - Milos Raonic hurled down a 143 mph thunderbolt serve, the fastest seen at Wimbledon this year, as he toppled American Jack Sock 7-6(2) 6-4 7-6(1) to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.

The Canadian sixth seed fired 27 aces as he beat Sock for the eighth successive time to maintain his hopes of improving on his 2014 semi-final place at the All England club.

Raonic's path to the last four appeared to have got considerably easier on Saturday following the shock exit of the man he was seeded to meet in the quarter-finals.

But Raonic was not about to get distracted by the downfall of top seed Novak Djokovic, who had entered Wimbledon as the holder of all four grand slam titles, and kept his eye on the ball ahead of a meeting with Belgian 11th seed David Goffin.

"I'm happy with the way I was able to get it done in three sets and move on and give myself another challenge looking forward," Raonic told reporters after reaching week two without dropping a set and having fired down 79 aces.