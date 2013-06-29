FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unlucky for some, Sijsling becomes drop-out number 13
June 29, 2013 / 3:55 PM / in 4 years

Unlucky for some, Sijsling becomes drop-out number 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands hits a volly to Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon claimed another casualty on Saturday when Dutchman Igor Sijsling retired from his third round match with Croatia’s Ivan Dodig, the 13th singles retirement/walkover of the tournament.

Equaling an open era Wimbledon record for drop-outs, which was set in 2008, Sijsling was 6-0 6-1 1-0 down when he called a halt for a reason yet to be specified.

The grass court grand slam had already seen several high-profile pull-outs in the first week, including Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and men’s sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Many players blamed the slick turf for the medical mayhem.

Dodig has now won two of his three matches in this tournament by retirement, having also profited in his first round clash with Germany’s Philip Kohlschreiber.

The world number 49 next meets Spain’s fourth seed David Ferrer or Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov in the last 16.

Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris

