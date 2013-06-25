FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Robson stuns Kirilenko to keep home flag flying
June 25, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Robson stuns Kirilenko to keep home flag flying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Laura Robson of Britain celebrates after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Laura Robson kept the home flag flying in the women’s singles when she upset Russia’s number 10 seed Maria Kirilenko 6-3 6-4 in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The unseeded Robson, 19, moved comfortably through the first set and led 4-1 in the second before Kirilenko got a break back as she tried to stage a recovery against the world number 38.

But the Russian, who reached the quarter-finals at the French Open last month, failed to come to terms with Robson’s smooth groundstrokes and could not sustain her momentum.

Robson, roared to victory by the home fans on No. 1 Court, faces qualifier Mariana Duque of Colombia in the second round.

Reporting by Ken Ferris; editing by Toby Davis

