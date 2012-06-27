Roddick returns to finish off Briton Baker

Andy Roddick of the U.S. hits a return to Jamie Baker of Britain during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Roddick moved into the Wimbledon second round with an efficient 7-6 6-4 7-5 win over British wildcard Jamie Baker after returning on Wednesday to complete his opening match.

The big-serving American was a set and a break up when the match was suspended in the early evening gloom and drizzle on Tuesday, but he came back to finish off his opponent after a break of almost 22 hours.

Three-times runner-up Roddick had struggled to crank into gear, laboring to the first set in a tiebreak before breaking in the fourth game of the second.

Baker lacked the weapons to threaten 30th seed Roddick who broke in the 11th game of the third set before closing it out with an ace to set up a second-round match against German Bjorn Phau.