The covers are pulled over number one court as rain stops play in the match between Fernando Verdasco of Spain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon’s Number One Court will have a retractable roof by 2019, the All England Club said on Tuesday.

Wimbledon broke with tradition by installing a roof on Centre Court in 2009 so play can continue even during the often fickle British summer weather.

Chairman Philip Brook told a news conference the design process would begin shortly, taking two years to complete before a three-year construction process.