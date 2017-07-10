Fit-again Trout to return to Angels lineup on Friday
Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout will return from the disabled list on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his team has announced.
LONDON Magdalena Rybarikova is through to her first grand slam quarter-final after she produced some sparkling all-court tennis to defeat Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 6-4 2-6 6-3 at Wimbledon on Monday.
The Slovak, ranked 87, is rare in the women's game - a player willing to abandon the security of the baseline and rush the net in the heat of battle.
In a tight last-16 clash, the two players matched each other from the back of the court, exchanging stinging drives. But it was Rybarikova's willingness to charge the net behind her sliced backhand on crucial points that proved the difference.
The 28-year-old, who had never made it past the Wimbledon third round previously, will next face the winner of the match between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and American Coco Vandeweghe.
(Reporting by Pravin Char; editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1984 when she beat Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (3) 4-6 6-4 on Monday.