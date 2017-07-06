Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 28/5/17 USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands in action during her first round match against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina Reuters / Benoit Tessier

LONDON American tennis player Bethanie Matteck-Sands was stretchered off court, screaming in pain, after her second-round match at Wimbledon was halted at one set all on Thursday.

The player, who appeared to suffer a knee injury when she stumbled mid-court at the beginning of the third set, was treated by doctors for more than 20 minutes on court, and given oxygen.

"Help me, help me please," she screamed, as medics placed her on a stretcher. "It hurts, hurts so much."

