Kittel bursts through to win Tour de France stage six
TROYES, France Marcel Kittel once again had too much power for his rivals as he burst through to win a bunch sprint at the end of the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.
LONDON American tennis player Bethanie Matteck-Sands was stretchered off court, screaming in pain, after her second-round match at Wimbledon was halted at one set all on Thursday.
The player, who appeared to suffer a knee injury when she stumbled mid-court at the beginning of the third set, was treated by doctors for more than 20 minutes on court, and given oxygen.
"Help me, help me please," she screamed, as medics placed her on a stretcher. "It hurts, hurts so much."
(Editing by: Ossian Shine)
TROYES, France Marcel Kittel once again had too much power for his rivals as he burst through to win a bunch sprint at the end of the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.
MOSCOW Russia's athletics federation on Thursday urged athletes who were disqualified from the Beijing and London Olympics for doping to return their medals to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).