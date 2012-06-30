FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp-shooter Rosol prepares for Nadal encore
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2012 / 3:06 AM / 5 years ago

Sharp-shooter Rosol prepares for Nadal encore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - After creating one of the biggest shocks in living memory, Lukas Rosol’s reward for his victory over Rafa Nadal is a third round clash against Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wimbledon’s Court 12.

The Czech bruiser battered Nadal’s hopes of winning a third Wimbledon title on Thursday, but will now have to prove he can shine out of the limelight.

“When the guy’s firing missiles left and right, going for broke, I think it’s one of those days,” women’s world number one Maria Sharapova said about Rosol’s heavy hitting display against Nadal.

Nadal’s defeat opened up the draw for Britain’s Andy Murray who now knows he will not have to face any of the world’s top three on his route to the final.

The world number four faces Cyprus’s Marcos Baghdatis, who beat Murray at Wimbledon in 2006 on his way to the semi-final.

In the women’s draw, four-times winner Serena Williams faces China’s Zheng Jie.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.