FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serena subdues Shvedova to reach Wimbledon quarters
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 2, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Serena subdues Shvedova to reach Wimbledon quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Four-times champion Serena Williams withstood a stiff test from ‘golden-set’ challenger Yaroslava Shvedova to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-1 2-6 7-5 win on Monday.

Kazakhstan’s Shvedova, who became the first player to win a set at a grand slam without dropping a point in the previous round, troubled the American on a soggy day at the All England Club but did not have the firepower to cross the finishing line.

Williams, the sixth seed, completed the win in just under two hours with a blazing backhand that had Shvedova lunging in vain.

The 13-times grand slam champion will next face either holder Petra Kvitova or Italy’s Francesca Schiavone.

Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.