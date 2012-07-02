Serena subdues Shvedova to reach Wimbledon quarters

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Four-times champion Serena Williams withstood a stiff test from ‘golden-set’ challenger Yaroslava Shvedova to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-1 2-6 7-5 win on Monday.

Kazakhstan’s Shvedova, who became the first player to win a set at a grand slam without dropping a point in the previous round, troubled the American on a soggy day at the All England Club but did not have the firepower to cross the finishing line.

Williams, the sixth seed, completed the win in just under two hours with a blazing backhand that had Shvedova lunging in vain.

The 13-times grand slam champion will next face either holder Petra Kvitova or Italy’s Francesca Schiavone.