a year ago
Factbox: Serena Williams' professional era records
#Sports News
July 9, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Serena Williams' professional era records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 9/7/16 USA's Serena Williams celebrates winning her womens singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber with the trophyToby Melville

(Reuters) - Professional-era records held by Serena Williams after she beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

* By winning a 22nd grand slam title, the American drew level with Steffi Graf at the top the standings

* At 34, she is the oldest woman to win a major

* She has won nine grand slam titles since turning 30. Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova won three majors each after turning 30.

* She has the longest winning span between majors, 16 years 10 months between 1999 U.S. Open and 2016 Wimbledon. (Chris Evert, Navratilova and Graf had 12-year spans)

* Tops the prize money list with more than $80 million. Maria Sharapova is next on the list with $36.8 million.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

