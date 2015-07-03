FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharapova breezes past Begu into last 16
July 3, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Sharapova breezes past Begu into last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Fourth seed Maria Sharapova moved serenely into the Wimbledon fourth round with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu on Friday.

The 28-year-old Russian, champion at the All England Club in 2004, overpowered her 29th-seeded opponent on a sun-drenched Court One to take her place in the last 16.

Sharapova wasted a chance to close out the match when she served for victory at 5-1 in the second set but did not make the same mistake again and completed victory in one hour 23 minutes.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
