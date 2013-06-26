FACTBOX: Tennis-Big men's shocks at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon has witnessed some seismic shocks down the years but the defeats suffered by defending champion Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal this week rank among the most surprising.

Here are eight matches that shook up Wimbledon.

Holder Federer stunned by unheralded Ukrainian

2013 - Defending champion Roger Federer’s remarkable run of reaching 36 consecutive grand slam quarter-finals or better was ended in a shock 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(5) second-round defeat by little-known Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky on Wednesday.

Lightning strikes twice for Nadal with Darcis defeat

2013 - Lightning struck in successive years for Nadal who again came to Wimbledon having lifted the French Open crown only to be eliminated by Steve Darcis, a Belgian ranked 135th in the world, 7-6(4) 7-6(8) 6-4 in the first round on Monday.

2012 - Nadal exits to Czech gun-slinger Rosol

Twice champion Rafa Nadal arrived as French Open champion but fell to hard-hitting Lukas Rosol, a Czech ranked 100th in the world, in the second round.

Rosol won 6-7 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 in a three-hour battle that ended after dark under the Center Court roof in front of 15,000 fans who were glued to their seats.

2003 - Lleyton Hewitt takes a giant beating by Ivo Karlovic.

Hewitt, the defending champion, won the first set 6-1 before unheralded Karlovic, ranked 202, wheeled out the big guns and battered the Australian into submission with a devastating display of serving. Karlovic won 1-6 7-6 6-3 6-4 and for only the second time in the history of the event, the top seeded male was toppled on the first day.

2002 - Swiss journeyman George Bastl beats Pete Sampras.

Sampras, with seven Wimbledon trophies in his possession, endured one of the worst defeats of his career, losing 6-3 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-4 in the second round to a player ranked 145th in the world and who was a lucky loser from qualifying.

American Sampras recovered to win the U.S. Open a few weeks later before retiring.

2002 - Andre Agassi humbled by Paradorn Srichaphan.

A 32-year-old Agassi, seeded three after a stunning career revival, joined old rival Sampras on the scrap heap after being dismantled by Thailand’s Srichaphan 6-4 7-6 6-2.

The second round match was all over in one hour 47 minutes.

1987 - Australian Peter Doohan beats Boris Becker.

Becker, the top seed and twice defending champion, seemed invincible on the Wimbledon grass but ran into 70th-ranked Doohan in the second round.

Boom Boom, as German Becker was nicknamed, was bounced out 7-6 4-6 6-2 6-4 and Doohan earned the title of “Becker Wrecker”.

1985 - Kevin Curren beats John McEnroe

Defending champion McEnroe had compiled an 82-3 record the previous year and was still the “Guvnor” at Wimbledon, reaching the previous five finals.

However, South African Curran proved no shrinking violet and won the last eight clash 6-2 6-2 6-4. McEnroe was never quite the same again, failing to win another grand slam.