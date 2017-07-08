Radwanska fights back to beat Bacsinszky
LONDON Poland's ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska recovered from a slow start to beat injury-troubled Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the last 16.
LONDON Roger Federer eased into the last 16 at Wimbledon with a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory over German serve-volley expert Mischa Zverev on Saturday, to stay on course for a record eighth Wimbledon title.
The 35-year-old Swiss is looking to become the oldest man in the professional era to win the title and has not dropped a set in his opening three encounters at this year's tournament.
World number 30, Zverev, who had not beaten Federer in four previous attempts, hoped to upset the 18-times grand slam champion by doggedly following his serve into the net, but had only limited success.
He forced a tiebreak in the first set, which Federer won without losing a point on serve, and then the Swiss took control, breaking once in each of the next two sets before wrapping up victory with an ace.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)
American Daniel Im remained joint leader after three rounds of the Irish Open golf at Portstewart on Saturday but Jon Rahm of Spain was the man joining him on 17 under par going into Sunday's final round.