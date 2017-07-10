Fit-again Trout to return to Angels lineup on Friday
Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout will return from the disabled list on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his team has announced.
LONDON The following are key statistics from Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 6-4 fourth-round victory over German Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon on Monday (Prefix number denotes seeding):
1-Kerber 14-Muguruza
Aces 2 5
Doubles faults 2 1
Break points won 3/10 4/8
Winners 27 55
Net points won 5/7 35/54
Unforced errors 12 50
Total points won 101 101
Match time: 2 hours and 18 minutes
(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1984 when she beat Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (3) 4-6 6-4 on Monday.