Murray tribute artist avoids singing in the rain

Andy Murray of Britain waves after defeating Tommy Robredo of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - A Scottish fitness teacher who wrote a tribute song about Andy Murray was invited to Wimbledon on Friday by the world number two’s mother Judy and thanks to Center Court’s roof he should be able to avoid singing in the rain.

Amateur musician Keith Meisner’s singing career suddenly took off when his fellow Scot shared the song “Under The Lights, Song for Andy Murray” with his 1.5 million social media followers.

Murray told his fans: “A friend of mine who I grew up playing tennis with came up with this song.”

That provoked an avalanche of interest with the song about the “Diamond of Dunblane” receiving more than 15,000 hits on YouTube in five days.

“The reaction has been really positive from the fans. It was really good of Andy,” said Meisner who used to travel together with Murray on the junior tour.

Meisner, who now works as a physical education teacher at a school in Aberdeenshire, northern Scotland, stopped playing tennis in 2005 just after Murray hit the headlines for reaching the third round at Wimbledon on his first appearance.

Meisner came close himself to appearing at Junior Wimbledon but fell just short in the rankings. “It’s a nice touch to be asked down to play the guitar and use more of my musical talents. I am really excited about it,” he said.

Andy Murray of Britain waves after defeating Tommy Robredo of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

At rain-soaked Wimbledon where the weather forecast for Friday is abysmal, he will certainly offer some welcome light relief to crowds crouched under umbrellas on Henman Hill - the grassy knoll named after British player Tim Henman where crowds congregate to watch matches on a giant screen but now known as “Murray Mount”.

Meisner was inspired to write the song about Murray after watching him playing under the lights in New York and then facing the glare of camera flashes.

The chorus is “He’s got a game as sharp as a dagger. He’ll boom that backhand past you. He’s got a chess player’s mind and boxer’s feet. That’s a combination that is tough to beat.”

But at least the weather will not stop the 26-year-old Meisner from supporting Murray on Center Court

The world number two is due to play Tommy Robredo on the court whose giant roof spares fans from the vagaries of a dismal British summer.

But it was not ever thus.

Before the roof was built, British pop star Cliff Richard famously delivered an impromptu concert on the soaked and bedraggled crowd on Center Court to cheer them up.

With a nice touch of irony, he launched into his big hit ”Summer Holiday“ and then was joined up in the stands for ”All Shook Up“ and Living Doll” by tennis stars Martina Navratilova, Virgina Wade and Pam Shriver.