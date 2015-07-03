FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stosur almost lost for words after 'bad tennis'
July 3, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Stosur almost lost for words after 'bad tennis'

Reuters Staff

Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

LONDON (Reuters) - Hoisting a grand slam trophy into the air seemed several lifetimes ago on Friday as Sam Stosur suffered one of the more ignominious Wimbledon exits of recent years.

U.S. Open champion four years ago, and seeded 22nd here, Stosur simply capitulated after a bright start to fall 6-2 6-0 to American Coco Vandeweghe in the third round.

”Yeah, got two-love up and had a couple of game points,“ the Australian reflected wistfully. ”Things just kind of went from that to worse very quickly.

”I mean, there is only so much you can say about something like that. It’s kind of -- it’s bad tennis.

“It was capitulation. By the end, two and love loss, I think there’s going to be a few things that aren’t really going your way.”

Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Ken Ferris

