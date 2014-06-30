Quarter-finalist Zahlavova Strycova loving tennis again

Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Unseeded Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova marched into her first grand slam quarter-final on Monday and revealed that she almost quit the sport at the end of the 2012 season.

The 28-year-old, whose 6-2 7-5 fourth-round victory over Danish world No.16 Caroline Wozniacki was her third against seeded opposition over the past week, is enjoying a new lease of life since coming back from a six-month break last April.

“I didn’t want to come back and play again and compete,” she told reporters on Monday.

But the rest sharpened her appetite and the world No.43 can now look forward to a quarter-final against either fellow Czech Petra Kvitova or China’s Peng Shuai with relish, having also accounted for No.2 seed Li Na last week.

”For the first two months (of the break) I didn’t want to come back,“ she said. ”Then I missed it. I missed the feeling of working out, the feeling of winning matches and being on tour.

”It was tough, but on the other hand, it also brings me some positive things. Like I say, I am seeing the sport a little bit different now.

“With my age , I am enjoying every moment on the court, especially here at my favorite tournament.”