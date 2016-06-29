FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
June 29, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Thiem takes revenge on Mayer in three close sets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Austrian tyro Dominic Thiem took sweet revenge on unseeded Florian Mayer at Wimbledon on Wednesday, dodging the showers to dispatch the veteran German 7-5 6-4 6-4 in just over 1-1/2 hours of cut-and-thrust tennis.

Mixing his trademark power groundstrokes with dropshots and deft touches at the net, the 22-year-old number eight seed broke his opponent once in each set in a first-round match that was twice interrupted by rain.

Mayer, 32, beat the Austrian in their last grasscourt encounter -- the semi-finals of the Halle tournament earlier this month, which the German went on to win.

Thiem wrapped things up on his first match point when Mayer hit a service return long, the Austrian having benefited earlier in the game from a service ace that Hawkeye showed had just clipped the center line.

Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
