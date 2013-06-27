FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djokovic aims to get in the zone for journeyman danger
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 27, 2013 / 3:20 AM / 4 years ago

Djokovic aims to get in the zone for journeyman danger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Florian Mayer of Germany in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic will aim to get in the zone to negotiate the dangers of facing a low-ranked player in his second-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday while women’s top seed Serena Williams must improve.

The Serb faces American world number 156 Bobby Reynolds on Centre Court with Rafa Nadal’s shock departure at the hands of 135th-ranked Steve Darcis in the first round serving as a reminder of the perils of the journeymen.

“There are a lot of quality players who have nothing to lose really coming on the Centre Court or Court One, playing in front of 10,000 or more people,” Djokovic told a news conference after his 6-3 7-5 6-4 victory over Florian Mayer in the first round.

“Against one of the top players, you know, what can you really lose? You’re going and you’re playing your best tennis.”

Djokovic, chasing a seventh grand slam title, said he needed to get in a special psychological place on court.

“Being in the zone means that you have focused your all abilities, mental, emotional, physical, and you’re determined to play your best on the court,” he said.

Women’s world number one and holder Williams said she needed to step up her performance after what she described as a ‘rusty’ effort in her first round victory over Mandy Minella.

The American, who plays France’s Caroline Garcia on No. 1 Court, told a news conference: “There’s so many ways that I can improve and that I‘m going to need to improve if I want to be in the second week of this tournament.”

Laura Robson, the last British woman in the singles draw, faces Colombia’s Mariana Duque-Marino on Court two and this time is the favorite against a player ranked below her after her stunning win over 10th seed Maria Kirilenko in the first round.

Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.