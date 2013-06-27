Djokovic aims to get in the zone for journeyman danger

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Florian Mayer of Germany in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic will aim to get in the zone to negotiate the dangers of facing a low-ranked player in his second-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday while women’s top seed Serena Williams must improve.

The Serb faces American world number 156 Bobby Reynolds on Centre Court with Rafa Nadal’s shock departure at the hands of 135th-ranked Steve Darcis in the first round serving as a reminder of the perils of the journeymen.

“There are a lot of quality players who have nothing to lose really coming on the Centre Court or Court One, playing in front of 10,000 or more people,” Djokovic told a news conference after his 6-3 7-5 6-4 victory over Florian Mayer in the first round.

“Against one of the top players, you know, what can you really lose? You’re going and you’re playing your best tennis.”

Djokovic, chasing a seventh grand slam title, said he needed to get in a special psychological place on court.

“Being in the zone means that you have focused your all abilities, mental, emotional, physical, and you’re determined to play your best on the court,” he said.

Women’s world number one and holder Williams said she needed to step up her performance after what she described as a ‘rusty’ effort in her first round victory over Mandy Minella.

The American, who plays France’s Caroline Garcia on No. 1 Court, told a news conference: “There’s so many ways that I can improve and that I‘m going to need to improve if I want to be in the second week of this tournament.”

Laura Robson, the last British woman in the singles draw, faces Colombia’s Mariana Duque-Marino on Court two and this time is the favorite against a player ranked below her after her stunning win over 10th seed Maria Kirilenko in the first round.