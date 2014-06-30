FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States hit 103-year Wimbledon low as Isner goes out
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
June 30, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

United States hit 103-year Wimbledon low as Isner goes out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

John Isner of the U.S. hits a return to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON (Reuters) - John Isner’s defeat against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez at Wimbledon on Monday left the United States with no survivors in the fourth round of the men’s or women’s singles for the first time since 1911.

Despite blasting down 52 aces, the American went down 6-7(8) 7-6(6) 7-6(3) 7-5 in a third-round match that was stopped on Saturday because of heavy rain.

Earlier, teenager Madison Keys was forced to withdraw from her third-round match against Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova with a leg injury, having trailed 7-6 6-6 when play was suspended because of poor light on Saturday evening.

World No.1 Serena Williams was unexpectedly beaten in the third round by Frenchwoman Alize Cornet on Saturday - the American five-times champion’s earliest exit since 2005.

While Williams has enjoyed plenty of grand slam success in the past decade, the men have struggled to make an impact in the wake of the retirements of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

Andy Roddick’s 2003 triumph at the U.S. Open is the last major success for U.S. men’s tennis.

Last year was the first time in 101 years that no American man reached Wimbledon’s third round.

Isner, at least, avoided a repeat of that sorry statistic.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by David Goodman

