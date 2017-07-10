Fit-again Trout to return to Angels lineup on Friday
Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout will return from the disabled list on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his team has announced.
LONDON Danish fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki was sent packing from Wimbledon on Monday, succumbing 7-6(4) 6-4 to the relentless big-hitting of American Coco Vandeweghe.
The last-16 match pitted Vandeweghe's power against Wozniacki's consistency. The American, ranked 25, was more aggressive and took more risks, and her strategy paid off - she fired 38 winners across the net compared with her opponent's 16.
There was little between the players in the first set, which Vandeweghe edged in the tiebreak, cheered on by her Australian coach Pat Cash, a former Wimbledon champion.
She closed out the match with a break at the end of the second set, forcing an error from the 26-year-old Wozniacki with a ferocious cross-court forehand.
By reaching the quarter-finals, the 25-year-old Vandeweghe has matched her best performance at the All England Club. She will face Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova, ranked 87.
LONDON Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1984 when she beat Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (3) 4-6 6-4 on Monday.