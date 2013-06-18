FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venus Williams pulls out of Wimbledon
#Sports News
June 18, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

Venus Williams pulls out of Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venus Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Urszula Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

LONDON (Reuters) - American Venus Williams has pulled out of this year's Wimbledon because of a back injury, the five-times singles champion said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has not played since pulling out of the doubles at this year's French Open.

"I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon," Williams wrote on her Facebook page. "I am extremely disappointed as I have always loved The Championships."

Williams won her last Wimbledon title in 2008. Her sister Serena is the defending champion in this year's tournament which starts on Monday.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Mark Pangallo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
