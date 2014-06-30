Wawrinka eases into fourth round, faces punishing schedule

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Lu Yen-Hsun of Taiwan on No.1 court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fifth seed Stanislas Wawrinka needed only 87 minutes to breeze through his delayed third round match against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin on Monday, but faces a punishing upcoming schedule.

The Swiss fifth seed won 6-3 6-3 6-4, conserving energy for a possible three matches in three days or five in seven should he reach his first Wimbledon final.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday but sustained rain meant organizers canceled it.

Wawrinka dominated the rallies with his superior groundstrokes, particularly his elegant one-handed backhand which looked in fine fettle.

The Australian Open Champion blazed away with 33 winners and converted four of the five break points as he reached the fourth round for the first time since 2009.

He will play either American John Isner or Feliciano Lopez of Spain for a place in the quarter-finals.