Wawrinka blasts gruelling schedule after win

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return to Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Fifth seed Stanislas Wawrinka breezed through his delayed third-round match with Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin on Monday before blasting his Wimbledon schedule, a run his coach labeled “not humanly possible”.

The Australian Open champion won 6-3 6-3 6-4, conserving energy for a possible three matches in three days or five in seven should he reach his first Wimbledon final.

The Istomin encounter was originally scheduled for Saturday but it was canceled due to rain.

Wawrinka’s coach Magnus Norman said playing five best-of-five set matches in seven days was “not humanly possible” and the 29-year-old Swiss player criticized the lack of consultation from the organizers.

“They just say what’s going to be the schedule and that’s it,” he told reporters.

”Even if you want to talk to them, they’re not going to change anything. They don’t listen to the player, they just do what they think is good for them.

“Normally if the player starts to talk to the referee they never change the decision.”

ELEGANT BACKHAND

Wawrinka dominated the rallies with his superior groundstrokes, particularly his elegant one-handed backhand which looked in fine fettle.

He blazed away with 33 winners and converted four of his five break points as he reached the fourth round for the first time since 2009.

Wawrinka will next meet Feliciano Lopez for a place in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard beat American John Isner in four sets earlier on Monday.

”Me or Lopez have to play three matches in three days,“ said the Swiss. ”It’s terrible for the body.

“I was expecting them to move matches, move maybe the juniors or doubles.”

Roger Federer’s victory over Santiago Giraldo was the final match on Center Court on Saturday, finishing at 7.13pm local time and leaving almost four hours to complete a match should it have started.

Wawrinka said he was surprised the Center Court was not used to minimize disruption but praised the consistency of the officials.

“It was a tough decision to put one match (on Center Court) because the good thing, if one thing they did well, they postponed my match and Isner v Lopez. They had to play both matches at the same time.”