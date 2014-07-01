FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wawrinka sets up all-Swiss showdown with Federer
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 1, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Wawrinka sets up all-Swiss showdown with Federer

Sam Holden

1 Min Read

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return during his men's singles tennis match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka set up a mouth-watering Wimbledon quarter-final showdown with fellow Swiss Roger Federer after edging past 19th seed Feliciano Lopez 7-6(5) 7-6(7) 6-3 on Tuesday.

The fifth seed had complained about his punishing schedule before the match but was efficiency itself as he won the pivotal points to snatch the first two sets on tiebreaks on the bowl-like Court Two.

Spanish left-hander Lopez, a regular in the second week of Wimbledon, lost seemed to lose composure in the third set as Wawrinka moved into his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The 29-year-old’s clash with Davis Cup team mate Federer will be his third match in three days after his progress was clogged by weekend rain that made a mess of the schedule.

Editing by Martyn herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.