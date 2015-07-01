FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wawrinka eases through with minimum fuss
July 1, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Wawrinka eases through with minimum fuss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland waves to fans after winning his match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Stan Wawrinka moved seamlessly into the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday, wasting little energy to secure a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over Victor Estrella Burgos in the evening sunshine on Court One.

The French Open champion and winner of two of the last six grand slams strolled off court after a volleyed put-away clinched victory in an hour and 31 minutes.

The fourth-seeded Swiss has only once reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon, losing to compatriot Roger Federer last year, and will face Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the third round on Friday.

Dominican Estrella Burgos, who had never won back-to-back matches on grass, was broken once at the tail-end of each set.

“He’s a tough player,” Wawrinka told the BBC. “I didn’t know exactly what to expect, but I‘m happy to get through in three sets. There are a lot of things I would like to be doing better but it’s important to get through.”

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond

