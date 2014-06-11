FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hingis granted Wimbledon doubles wildcard
June 11, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Hingis granted Wimbledon doubles wildcard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 28, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Martina Hingis hits a forehand next to partner Sabine Lisicki (not pictured) against Cara Black and Sania Mizra (both not pictured) during a women's doubles semi final at the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Martina Hingis has been awarded a wildcard for the Wimbledon doubles competition as she continues her second comeback following her retirement in 2007.

The 33-year-old Swiss, who won five singles and nine doubles grand slam titles, returned last year with Daniela Hantuchova but found little success.

She will partner Russia’s Vera Zvonareva at the All England Club.

In March she won her first title since 2007, the year of her last appearance at Wimbledon, when she triumphed with German Sabine Lisicki at the Sony Open in Miami.

Former Australian Open men’s finalist Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus has a wildcard into the men’s singles.

Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar

