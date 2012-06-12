FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hewitt and Razzano given wild cards for Wimbledon
June 12, 2012 / 1:03 PM / in 5 years

Hewitt and Razzano given wild cards for Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia reacts during his men's singles match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON (Reuters) - Former champion Lleyton Hewitt and Belgium’s David Goffin, the lucky loser who took a set off Roger Federer at the French Open, have been given wild cards for this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships.

Virginie Razzano, the Frenchwoman who beat Serena Williams in the first round in Paris, received one of the women’s eight wild cards as did Kazakhstan qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova who reached the French quarter-finals after ousting champion Li Na.

Australian Hewitt, now 31, won the men’s title at Wimbledon in 2002.

Four low-ranked Britons received automatic entries to the men’s and women’s singles draws for the grass-court tournament which starts on June 25.

Reporting By Robert Woodward; Editing by Clare Fallon

