Subdued Serena fights back to beat Zheng
#Sports News
June 30, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

Subdued Serena fights back to beat Zheng

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - A subdued Serena Williams recovered from a sluggish start to beat China’s Zheng Jie 6-7 6-2 9-7 in a marathon Wimbledon third-round match on Saturday.

The American four-times Wimbledon champion struggled to cope with the windy conditions and Zheng, seeded 25th, served consistently throughout the first set before winning it 7-5 in the tiebreak.

The sixth-seeded Williams finally broke Zheng, Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2008, in the fifth game of the second set and she did so again in the seventh on the way to leveling the match.

Williams, 30, recovered from 0-40 down to hold serve in the fourth game of the third set and she made the decisive break in the 15th game before converting her third match point to set up a last-16 clash with Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
