Sublime Serena coasts into Wimbledon third round
#Sports News
June 27, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Sublime Serena coasts into Wimbledon third round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Caroline Garcia of France in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Serena Williams continued her march towards a sixth Wimbledon title with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 second-round win over French teenager Caroline Garcia on Thursday.

Top seed Williams won the first set in 30 minutes on No. 1 Court against the 19-year-old Garcia who put up more of a fight than expected on a bright day at the All England Club.

The 31-year-old American, who beat Garcia en route to winning the French Open earlier this month, easily wrapped up victory against the world number 100 to take her unbeaten run to 33 matches.

Williams, a 16-times grand slam winner, will next face Japan’s 42-year-old Kimiko Date-Krumm.

Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
