Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Belgium’s Elise Mertens reacts during her first round match against USA’s Venus Williams REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 USA’s Venus Williams shakes hands with Belgium’s Elise Mertens after winning their first round match REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Five-times Wimbledon champions Venus Williams came through a tricky first-round test against Belgian Elise Mertens on Monday emerging with a 7-6(7) 6-4 victory.

The 37-year-old American has had a stressful build-up to the tournament after police last week blamed her driving for a fatal motoring accident in Florida that led to the death of a 78-year-old man.

A nervous Mertens struggled early, going 3-0 down in the first set, but the 21-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, battled back to force a tiebreak which Williams won 9-7.

Williams, who last won Wimbledon in 2008, was unable to convert two match points in the second set before a rain break, but she returned to serve out for victory.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)